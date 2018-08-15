हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ajit Wadekar

Former Indian cricket captain Ajit Wadekar dies at 77

The legendary cricketer died in a hospital in Mumbai after prolonged illness.

Former Indian cricket captain Ajit Wadekar dies at 77

Former Indian cricket team captain Ajit Wadekar died on Wednesday at the age of 77.  The legendary cricketer died in a hospital in Mumbai after prolonged illness.

Wadekar is best remembered for leading the Indian cricket team in its first series win against England in England in 1971. The team under him won the three match series 1-0, with two draws.

He was born as Ajit Laxman Wadekar on April 1, 1941 in Mumbai. The left-handed batsman has always been rated as one of the finest players in the cricketing history.

Wadekar played 37 Tests and 2 One Day International matches. His batting average in Tests was 31.07. The former captain hit 14 Test 50s and one century.

He made his international Test debut against West Indies in Mumbai in 1966, and played his last at Birmingham against England in 1974. His ODI debut was against England at Leeds in 1974 itself. He his one half century in the ODI format.

Wadekar was considered to be one of the best batsmen to come in at the number 3 slot in Tests, and was also a brilliant fielder.

