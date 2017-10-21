Former Pakistan pacer Sarfraz Nawaz alleges death threats from bookies

Karachi: Former Pakistan fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz has filed a complaint with the police for getting death threats from the bookies and asked for round-the-clock protection.

Nawaz, 68, has been very vocal about Pakistan cricketers and officials links with the top bookmakers and gamblers, in the print and electronic media. He has also filed cases in courts on match- and spot-fixing.

However, he has never been able to substantiate his claims.

On Friday, Nawaz lodged a complaint with the police in his hometown Islamabad that bookies had threatened him.

"He has now requested for police protection and security for himself and his family, and the matter is with the high-ups now," a senior police official in Islamabad said.

According to Nawaz, he was returning with a friend after recording statements in the courts of additional sessions judges on October 13 when their car was intercepted by an unknown vehicle.

The report says that two men came out from the vehicle and pulled out weapons. One of the men remained in front of the car while the other is said to have approached Nawaz and warned him to stop giving statements against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), players and bookies and to stop pursuing cases in courts.

The pacer, who took 177 Test and 63 ODI wickets, had filed a similar complaint seven years back.

The PCB had earlier got a restraining order, issued by a court, that stops Nawaz from making allegations against board officials in the media.