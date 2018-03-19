Four involved in cricket betting arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Four persons allegedly involved in organised cricket betting, including the T20 tri-series in Sri Lanka, have been arrested here, police said on Monday.

Sleuths of the Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone Team, Hyderabad, along with local police raided separate premises under the Abids and Kulsumpura police stations on Sunday, a police release said.

Betting activity, including in connection with the T20 tri-series in Sri Lanka, was allegedly going on there, it said.

According to the release, Rs 7.72 lakh, two TV sets, two set top boxes, 10 cell phones and one calculator were seized.