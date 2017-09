From Jalal-ud-Din to Kuldeep Yadav: List of all 43 hat-tricks in ODI cricket

New Delhi: Hat-trick has suddenly become cricket's favourite flavour thanks to India spinner Kuldeep Yadav's feat against Australia on Thursday at Eden Gardens in the second match of the ongoing ODI series.

The 22-year-old removed Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins of success deliveries to help India successfully defend 252 runs in Kolkata. The chinaman bowler thus joined Chetan Sharma and Kapil Dev as the only Indians to have taken a hat-trick in ODIs.

Kuldeep is only the seventh spinner in the world to achieve the feat. Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq, Bangladesh's Abdur Razzak and Taijul Islam, Zimbabwe's Prosper Utseya, South Africa's JP Duminy, Sri Lanka's Wanidu Hasaranga are the other spinners in the list.

Pakistan's Jalal-ud-Din is the first ever bowler to take a hat-trick in ODIs, Chetan is the first to claim the feat in World Cup.

The only bowler to have taken three hat-tricks in ODIs is Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka. He is also the only bowler to take four consecutive wickets in four balls.

Yes, hat-trick remains one of the hardest feats to achieve in the 50-overs format. It's been achieved 43 times only in 3912 ODI matches so far.

Here's the complete list of hat-tricks in ODIs: