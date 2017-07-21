close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

From the days of John Wright to the era of Ravi Shastri, here’s how salaries of Indian coaches consistently rose

It must be noted that these salaries are only as per media reports and not necessarily the official figures given out as news by the BCCI.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 15:00
From the days of John Wright to the era of Ravi Shastri, here’s how salaries of Indian coaches consistently rose

New Delhi: There are very few jobs in India that can match up to that of the national cricket coach. Any man who gets the job suddenly comes into the imagination of the country and is always under the spotlight, sometimes for the right reasons, sometimes for the wrong.

It is fair to say that the first coach who became a bit of a celebrity in India only from the context of his coaching job and not to do with how his cricket career as a player was, was John Wright.

And below we look at how the salaries of Indian cricket coaches have evolved from the time of Wright to now, the time of Ravi Shastri. It must be noted that these salaries are only as per media reports and not necessarily the official figures given out as news by the BCCI.

John Wright: The Kiwi coached India from 2000 to 2005. One of the highlights of his career was to lead India to the ODI World Cup final in 2003 as a coach. He was paid Rs one crore per year.

Greg Chappell: The Australian coached India from 2005 to 2007. He was paid Rs 1.25 crore per year. His tenure as a coach ended disastrously with India not passing the first stage in the 2007 ODI World Cup.

Gary Kirsten: The South African coached India from 2007 to 2011. He was the coach when the team won the ODI World Cup in 2011. He was paid Rs 2.5 crore per year.

Duncan Fletcher: The former Zimbabwe international was a relatively low-profile coach. He coached India from 2011 to 2015. He was paid Rs 4.2 crore per year.

Anil Kumble: The former leg spinner coached India from 2016 to 2017. It was a very short stint, much shorter than what was initially expected. He was paid Rs 6.25 crore per year.

Ravi Shastri: The former all rounder will have his tenure run from 2017 to 2019. He will be paid Rs eight crore per year. The ongoing tour of Sri Lanka is his first assignment. 

TAGS

Ravi Shastricricket coachsalaryindian cricket team

From Zee News

With Virender Sehwag as idol, Harmanpreet Kaur dons Viru&#039;s mask to whack Autralian bowlers for 171
cricket

With Virender Sehwag as idol, Harmanpreet Kaur dons Viru...

SL vs IND: Ailing Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal to miss out on Galle test
cricket

SL vs IND: Ailing Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal to mis...

She bats like Virender Sehwag and is aggressive like Virat Kohli, says Harmanpreet Kaur&#039;s sister
cricket

She bats like Virender Sehwag and is aggressive like Virat...

WATCH: Deepti Sharma takes a stunner to dismiss Nicole Bolton in IND vs AUS WWC 2017 semi-final
cricket

WATCH: Deepti Sharma takes a stunner to dismiss Nicole Bolt...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj and Co. to be rewarded by BCCI
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj and Co. to be...

Women’s World Cup: Here’s a look back at all finals in tournament history as India get ready to play England
cricket

Women’s World Cup: Here’s a look back at all finals in tour...

WATCH: Epic reactions! Australian bowlers&#039; expressions on facing Harmanpreet Kaur say it all
cricket

WATCH: Epic reactions! Australian bowlers' expressions...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: It isn&#039;t going to be easy for England, warns Mithali Raj ahead of Sunday finale
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: It isn't going to be...

WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur&#039;s sensational six in BBL that even left Adam Gilchrist awestruck
cricket

WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur's sensational six in BBL that...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video