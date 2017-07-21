From the days of John Wright to the era of Ravi Shastri, here’s how salaries of Indian coaches consistently rose

New Delhi: There are very few jobs in India that can match up to that of the national cricket coach. Any man who gets the job suddenly comes into the imagination of the country and is always under the spotlight, sometimes for the right reasons, sometimes for the wrong.

It is fair to say that the first coach who became a bit of a celebrity in India only from the context of his coaching job and not to do with how his cricket career as a player was, was John Wright.

And below we look at how the salaries of Indian cricket coaches have evolved from the time of Wright to now, the time of Ravi Shastri. It must be noted that these salaries are only as per media reports and not necessarily the official figures given out as news by the BCCI.

John Wright: The Kiwi coached India from 2000 to 2005. One of the highlights of his career was to lead India to the ODI World Cup final in 2003 as a coach. He was paid Rs one crore per year.

Greg Chappell: The Australian coached India from 2005 to 2007. He was paid Rs 1.25 crore per year. His tenure as a coach ended disastrously with India not passing the first stage in the 2007 ODI World Cup.

Gary Kirsten: The South African coached India from 2007 to 2011. He was the coach when the team won the ODI World Cup in 2011. He was paid Rs 2.5 crore per year.

Duncan Fletcher: The former Zimbabwe international was a relatively low-profile coach. He coached India from 2011 to 2015. He was paid Rs 4.2 crore per year.

Anil Kumble: The former leg spinner coached India from 2016 to 2017. It was a very short stint, much shorter than what was initially expected. He was paid Rs 6.25 crore per year.

Ravi Shastri: The former all rounder will have his tenure run from 2017 to 2019. He will be paid Rs eight crore per year. The ongoing tour of Sri Lanka is his first assignment.