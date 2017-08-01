Gautam Gambhir launches campaign to feed poor and not let anyone sleep empty stomach

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has often left fans stunned with his patriotism and will to go extra mile in attempt to help the needy. His latest attempt to feed the poor and hungry will enhance the fans' respect for him even more.

Through the Gautam Gambhir Foundation, the KKR skipper launched a campaign to feed the poor free of cost in New Delhi's, with Patel Nagar being the first Community Kitchen. With this initiative, Gambhir intends to not let anyone sleep with empty stomach.

"Won World Cups, Won IPLs, beaten opponents. Now time 2 win hearts & beat hunger. Community Kitchen #1 by Gautam Gambhir Foundation.," tweeted Gambhir.

Won World Cups, Won IPLs,beaten https://t.co/0aQ463XMdf time 2 win hearts & beat hunger. Community Kitchen #1 by Gautam Gambhir Foundation. pic.twitter.com/gVDP4Sc1b4 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 31, 2017

"Compassion in my heart, a plate in my hand & a prayer on my lips 'No one should sleep hungry' #ggf #communitykitchen1," Gambhir captioned a picture of him serving a poor man.

Compassion in my heart, a plate in my hand & a prayer on my lips 'No one should sleep hungry' #ggf #communitykitchen1 pic.twitter.com/EsZEG84rVI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 31, 2017

"365 days, 52 weeks, 12 months, numerous hungers & Ek Asha," Gambhir posted a video with the said caption.

The left-handed batsman has often been lauded for his stand towards the welfare of his country, and with this move, he surely will earn plenty of more fans' respect.