Hanuma Vihari makes Test debut, becomes India's 292nd player

The 24-year-old Hanuma Vihari makes his Test debut on Friday as Virat Kohli hands him the Test cap for the final match against England at Oval. Vihari became the 292nd player to represent India in Test format.

Vihari has been one of the most consistent performers in domestic cricket. The 24-year-old middle-order batsman from Andhra Pradesh, boasts an average of 59.79 from 63 first-class matches, which helped him in getting selected for India's remaining two matches against England.

Vihari's average is the best among first-class cricket. Steve Smith stands with 57.27 while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are 54.58 and 54.71 respectively.

Vihari's performance got him recognition for playing two test matches in England, making him the first Andhra cricketer in 19 years to be picked up for Tests.

He has played a total of 63 first-class matches scoring a total 5142 runs in 97 innings. He's scored 24 half-centuries and 15 centuries in his first-class career. His highest-ever score has been 302-not out against Odisha.

His first-class debut came at Ranchi against Jharkhand where he played for Hyderabad in 2010. His recent first-class debut was against South Africa A at Alur where he scored a stunning 148 against South Africa A.

Vihari represented Andhra in Ranji Trophy.

His game is cut out for the longest format with good defensive technique.

During the tour of UK, he scored 147 in a List A game against West Indies A. He also had a half-century in a four-day 'Test' against the same opponents.

Vihari has been selected along U-19 World Cup winning skipper Prithvi Shaw to play for the remaining two matches in England.

