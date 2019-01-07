Happy and proud of you: Anushka Sharma tells Virat Kohli post India's historic win in Australia

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is over the moon following the Indian cricket team's historic Test series win in Australia.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Anushka said that she is proud of her husband Virat Kohli, who led the Indian team to a 2-1 series win in the four-match series against Australia.

She further congratulated all the players, coaching and support staff for clinching their maiden Test series win Down Under.

"History written and created by this bunch !! Huge congratulations to all players, coaching unit and support staff ; it takes undying perseverance & solid conviction to focus on what’s important and shut out the rest . So so happy and proud of you my love @virat.kohli," she captioned the post along with the picture of the winning team.

She also shared a similar post on her Twitter handle.

They came. They conquered !!

History written and created by this bunch !!

Huge congratulations to all players, coaching unit and support staff ; (1/2) pic.twitter.com/lm3vnagjeb — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 7, 2019

it takes undying perseverance & solid conviction to focus on what’s important and shut out the rest . So so happy and proud of you my love @imVkohli (2/2) pic.twitter.com/6O9y8ilYYy — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 7, 2019

Apart from Anushka, several other members from the film fraternity also took to Twitter to congratulate Team India.

Actor Anil Kapoor also hailed India`s win and called it a "historic moment".

"A historic moment! Congratulations team India! This is simply amazing! Making India proud," he wrote.

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar too showered praises on the team for "finally breaking through the Aussie barrier".

Meanwhile, actor Rahul Bose tweeted, "A wonderful achievement by team India! Congratulations Virat Kohli. You and your team have made history. It is another matter that this Indian team's true capability against the present (struggling) Australian side is 3-0 / 4-0."

Incessant rain thwarted India's chances of sealing the series by 3-1 after the fifth day's play of the fourth and final Test was first delayed by rain before being eventually called off to end the same in a tame draw.

Though India had earlier already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by registering 31-run and 137-run wins in Adelaide and Melbourne, an incredible batting display by Cheteshwar Pujara (193), Rishabh Pant (159), Mayank Agarwal (77) and Ravindra Jadeja (81) saw the visitors post a daunting total of 622/7 declared in the first-innings to almost bat Australia out of the fourth match.

The match also saw India force the hosts to follow-on at home ground for the first time since 1988.

(With IANS inputs)