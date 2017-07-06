Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Hours before midnight, fans flood Twitter with best wishes

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni may be fighting to stay relevant as India look to change old guard, but the former captain still remains the most favourite of them all.

Dhoni will turn 36 on Friday, and his fans have flooded the social media site Twitter well before the midnight on Thursday night.

Here are some of the best Twitter posts, which reinforce the legend that MSD is.

As per Indian Standard Time (IST) :

MSDhoni is playing 1st Innings at the age of 35

And will become 36 during 2nd Innings#HappyBirthdayMSD — DHONIsm (@DHONIism) July 6, 2017

From Ticket Collector To Trophy Collector. MS Dhoni Is An Inspiration. RT If You Agree He's Best Wk-Batsman-Captain Ever!#HappyBirthdayMSD pic.twitter.com/Qk53KyaPbn — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) July 6, 2017

Because Dhoni is more than an emotion,

Everytime our Heart beats; it says, "DHONIII...DHONI!"#HappyBirthdayMSD pic.twitter.com/wvlkcbjuS1 — #HappyBirthdayMSD (@msdfansofficial) July 6, 2017

Retweet if Yu are excited for MS DHONI'S BIRTHDAY #HappyBirthdayMSD pic.twitter.com/mDGT9n11sy — TEAM MS DHONI (@imDhoni_fc) July 6, 2017

My Favt Captain is Dhoni

My Favt Batsman is Dhoni

My favt Wicket-Keeper is Dhoni

Everything in cricket is #DHONI to me #HappyBirthdayMSD pic.twitter.com/5kDzb1qrYj — DHONIsm (@DHONIism) July 6, 2017

Being MS DHONI is the toughest job in the world #HappyBirthdayMsd pic.twitter.com/bI02m1diY6 — TEAM MS DHONI (@imDhoni_fc) July 6, 2017

Dhoni finishes off in style , a magnficent strike into the crowd! India lift the world cup after 28 years... #HappyBirthdayMSD pic.twitter.com/UIQ0bglHIb — MNIK (@roopsrkian) July 6, 2017

The wicket-keeper batsman is in the West Indies on national duty. He took the field during the fifth and final ODI match of the tour.

India restricted the Windies to 205/8. Virat Kohli & Co need a win today to claim the series 3-1.