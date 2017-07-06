close
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Hours before midnight, fans flood Twitter with best wishes

Dhoni will turn 36 on Friday, and his fans have flooded the social media site Twitter well before the midnight on Thursday night.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 00:27
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Hours before midnight, fans flood Twitter with best wishes

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni may be fighting to stay relevant as India look to change old guard, but the former captain still remains the most favourite of them all.

Dhoni will turn 36 on Friday, and his fans have flooded the social media site Twitter well before the midnight on Thursday night.

Here are some of the best Twitter posts, which reinforce the legend that MSD is.

The wicket-keeper batsman is in the West Indies on national duty. He took the field during the fifth and final ODI match of the tour.

India restricted the Windies to 205/8. Virat Kohli & Co need a win today to claim the series 3-1.

TAGS

MS DhoniDhoni birthdayIndia vs West Indiescricket news

