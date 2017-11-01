Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Happy birthday wrist jaadugar and bhrata shri: Virender Sehwag wishes VVS Laxman

After a festive Tuesday that saw a gate at Feroz Shah Kotla ground in Delhi named after him, Virender Sehwag was back to his quirky self, starting with a birthday wish to VVS Laxman, who in Viru's words is a 'wrist jaadugar' (magician). 

Nov 01, 2017
Virender Sehwag (left) and VVS Laxman (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: After a festive Tuesday that saw a gate at Feroz Shah Kotla ground in Delhi named after him, Virender Sehwag was back to his quirky self, starting with a birthday wish to VVS Laxman, who in Viru's words is a 'wrist jaadugar' (magician). 

Laxman, one of India's Test icons, celebrated his 43rd birth anniversary on Wednesday; and as has become the norm these days among India's sports fraternity, the most innovative greetings came from the Nawab of Najafgarh. 

"Wishing #WristJaadugar & Bhrata Shri @VVSLaxman281 a very happy birthday.Can calm any situation with a flick of his wrists.Chitiyan Kalaiyan," Sehwag tweeted.

Laxman was quick to respond to the wishes from his former India team-mate. "Thank you very much for your wishes, Viru," Laxman tweeted in reply.

The day before, Laxman congratulated Sehwag after a gate was named after him at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla ground. 

"To remember history of India, Delhi has India gate, and now to remember a legend of the game, @virendersehwag Gate. Richly deserved Viru !" Laxman had tweeted along with an image of the gate.

"It's an honour to have a gate named after me at Ferozshah Kotla Stadium. I remember when I started off, I used to daily cross this gate and now it has my name," Sehwag had said at the opening ceremony organised by the Delhi and District Cricket Administration on Tuesday.

