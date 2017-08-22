Harbhajan Singh responds to irate buyers, takes a dig at MS Dhoni

New Delhi: Cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were slammed on social media on Tuesday by home buyers who had invested their money in a real estate company and are yet to receive their flats.

Dhoni was the brand ambassador of realty firm Amrapali, but ended his association with them last year, after the unhappy residents of a housing project in Noida launched a social media campaign asking the cricketer to dis-associate himself from the builder.

On Tuesday, one of the buyers targeted both Dhoni and Harbhajan as he tweeted, "#amrapalifraud @msdhoni n @harbhajan_singh sir aap logon ka villa to mil gya free mein. Humhare to paise bhi doob rahe hai."

The firm had promised to give a villa to each member of India's 2011 World Cup winning team.

Harbhajan shot back and replied, "Bhai tujhe kisne bola hamme villas mil Gaye hai? thenga Mila hamme.Bawakoof banaya gaya. Hamare naam ko use karke public k paise mare Gaye hai (who told you we got villas? We got nothing. We were fooled. They used our names to make money from public)."

#amrapalifraud @msdhoni n @harbhajan_singh sir aap logon ka villa to mil gya free mein. Humhare to paise bhi doob rahe hai @avhflatbuyers — Ramesh Nainwal (@Rameshnainwal) August 19, 2017

Bhai tujhe kisne bola hamme villas mil Gaye hai?thenga Mila hamme.Bawakoof banaya gaya.Hamare naam ko use karke public k paise mare Gaye hai https://t.co/ro3VZ7i3ID — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 22, 2017

Another user reminded that former India skipper is a good friend of Amrapali's owner.

"Amrapali group President is a veyBood friend of @msdhoni so Bhajji ji pls don't lie," he tweeted.

In his reply, Bhajji said, "He could be his friend but not mine.. so you better ask him not me.. use ur brain if u have thoda sa bi."

Amrapali group President is a veyBood friend of @msdhoni so Bhajji ji pls don't lie. — Mayank (@maxdoon1) August 22, 2017

He could be his friend but not mine.. so you better ask him not me.. use ur brain if u have thoda sa bi https://t.co/LMs3hfsAcH — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 22, 2017

Dhoni ended his association with the group after complaints from the residents of Amrapali's Saphhire project in Noida had gone viral on Twitter last year. The buyers tagged Dhoni in their tweets asking the cricketer to dis-associate himself from the builder or force the company to ensure completion of pending work.