Harbhajan Singh says he has no intentions of joining politics anytime soon

New Delhi: Veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has refuted reports of him contesting in the Punjab Assembly Elections. It was reported that Bhajji has been in talks with Congress party leaders about joining the party.

The senior off-spinner took to Twitter to write, "I have no intentions of joining politics any time soon. Please stop spreading rumors."

The speculations were rife after Navjot Singh Sidhu met Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, amid speculation that the cricketer-turned politician would join the Congress sooner than later.

Sidhu's meeting with Gandhi lasted for more than 30 minutes and had come at a time when the Congress has finalised half of its candidates for the coming Assembly elections in Punjab.

There was no official word as to what transpired at the meet, but it assumed significance as this was Sidhu's first meeting with Gandhi after his wife Navjot Kaur joined the party late last month.

Reports had it that the former cricketer, who left BJP over two months back, had met Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh.

Amarinder had said that he does not think that Sidhu is interested in contesting Amritsar Lok Sabha by elections and is likely to campaign for the party.

Sidhu's entry into Congress has been speculated for a long time now. Sidhu was earlier in talks with AAP but it did not materialise leading to a split in his recently formed outfit Awaaz-E-Punjab.

On being asked if her husband will join the party, Navjot Kaur had said, "Hum do shareer ek aatma hai, fir ek dusre ke bina kab tak reh paenge? (We are two bodies one soul how can we live separately)".

She later also said that Congress is the only platform for a stable government in Punjab.

