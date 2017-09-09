Hardik Pandya rubbishes relationship rumours with Parineeti Chopra

New Delhi: Recently, there was a lot of excitement about the twitter chat cricketer Hardik Pandya had with Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra.

Asked to clear the air, the Team India all-rounder said it was another of the marketing gimmicks, which he was not even aware of when it was taking place. But, he is cool about it.

"I might look like a guy who does everything but at the end of the day I am the guy who does nothing. I just look like I am a party person, who might not be disciplined, but I have a focus on the game and that is always there,” Pandya told the Hindustan Times, while asking back, "what gives you the impression that I am a party guy? I hardly leave my room."

"I didn’t even do that. I was sleeping in the morning. I was in Sri Lanka and I got to know all this. I don’t answer about my relationship, I don’t answer who people link me with, and yeah, it doesn’t bother me."

"I don’t have any more to answer on this. The thing is I don’t even know her properly… we have never spoken before and then I see this on Twitter that some love thing is starting and I was like where did this even come from?"

"And then when I saw the reply… It was for a phone company and see that’s how people create things. I’m pretty happy; I laugh these things off because I’m a pretty happy soul! I enjoy all this now."

"When I started, I had been like ‘wow I got some fame’ but I’m someone who admits his mistake very quickly. I guess it can take you only a couple of minutes to understand that. Now I find people love us and that’s great to see but now I’ve grown used to it. I am pretty grateful to God to have what I have."