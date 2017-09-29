Hardik Pandya six injures 24-year-old fan in Bengaluru

New Delhi: It was meant to be an evening to cherish for Tosit Agarwal. But the 24-year-old will remember 28th of September as the day he almost lost his life.

Turning up to watch his favourite cricketers play at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, Tosit was in a prime spot at P1 stand as Virat Kohli & Co take on Australia in the fourth match of the ongoing ODI series.

The match turned sour for India, losing by 21 runs. For Tosit, however, it's not the defeat that will trouble him for the rest of his life. But a six from India's new sensation, Hardik Pandya.

Chasing Australia's 334 runs, India got off to a brilliant start with both the openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane playing well. But it was never meant to be India's night as not a single batsman managed to play long enough, for a big individual score, which is required while chasing such a big total.

However, Pandya did play one entertaining knock hitting three sixes during his 41-run innings.

And one of those sixes which hit Tosit on the face, requiring stitches.

According to reports, soon after being hit, he was taken to the medical centre in the stadium where first aid was administered. He was later taken to HOSMAT hospital where his wounds were sutured.

“He got a cut just below his lower lip, lower teeth and his tongue,” said Ajit Benedict Royan, vice-president, HOSMAT Hospital. He was given a pain-killer.

India lead the series 3-1 thanks to their wins in Chennai, Kolkata and Indore. The fifth and final match will be played on Sunday (October 1) in Nagpur.