Harmanpreet Kaur extends stint with Sydney Thunder

Sydney: Indian women`s team allrounder Harmanpreet Kaur on Friday extended her association with Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) by another two seasons.

Harmanpreet, the India T20I captain, was re-signed by the franchise on Friday, the final day of the tournament's contracting period for the third edition, which starts from December 9, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

Sydney Thunder General Manager, Lee Germon, expressed his excitement at Harmanpreet`s re-signing.

"Following the Women`s World Cup, Harmanpreet was the hottest property in cricket," Germon said. "She showed during that tournament, and through her performances with the Thunder, that she is one of, if not the most, destructive batters in the game at the moment."

Last season, Harmanpreet became the first Indian woman player to be signed by an overseas cricket league. She turned out to be second highest run-getter for the Thunder, scoring 296 runs besides clinching six wickets with her off-spin.

In the Women's World Cup in July this year, the Punjab cricketer propelled India to the final with an unbeaten 171 off 115 balls against Australia - the highest ever individual score in the tournament knockouts.

Commenting on her re-signing, Thunder coach Jo Broadbent said: "She's a match-winner and that's what you need in T20, you need those match-winners.

"She's got that really good blend of technique and power, she really works on the basics. She's just incredible and such a great person to have. Her bat does most of the talking.

"Normally in the women's (T20) game, if you get your run rate up to eight runs an over, you rarely see players explode and get over 10 runs an over and do that for four or five overs. She can do that. If we had to get 10 or 12 runs an over and she was in the middle, you'd almost be backing her to win a game," Broadbent added.

Sydney Thunder squad: Alex Blackwell (Captain), Sam Bates, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Maisy Gibson, Lisa Griffith, Rachael Haynes, Rachel Priest, Naomi Stalenberg, Harmanpreet Kaur, Rachel Trenaman, Hannah Trethewy, Belinda Vakarewa