Has the BCCI 'unofficially' retired Sachin Tendulkar's No. 10 jersey?

New Delhi: The No. 10 jersey that Sachin Tendulkar wore during his decorated career will now not be worn by any player representing the country except during Ìndia A tours and non-international List-A matches, according to a report in The Indian Express on Tuesday.

Tendulkar played 463 ODIs and a solitary T20I for India. The batting icon retired in November 2013.

Tendulkar's fellow Mumbaikar Shardul Thakur went on to wear No. 10 during his ODI debut in Colombo last year, which led to him being trolled on social media. Since then, he has not used the number on his back.

The Mumbai Indians, for who Tendulkar played in the Indian Premier League (IPL), retired the No. 10 jersey after the legend bid the game adieu.

"It unnecessarily creates controversy and players get criticised. So it’s better to retire the number unofficially. Players, though, can wear it when they play for India A or for say a non-international list A match but not during an international," as BCCI official told The Indian Express.

The report also said that an alert to this effect has been sent out to Team India by the BCCI and the players are in agreement.