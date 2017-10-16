Hashim Amla breaks Virat Kohli's ODI record, again

New Delhi: South Africa's run-machine Hashim Amla churned out his 26th ODI century on Sunday and in the process left behind India captain Virat Kohli as the quickest to reach the landmark.

Amla and his fellow opener Quinton de Kock took South Africa to a 10-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first ODI of the series at the Diamond Oval in Kimberly. The duo brought down Bangladesh's 278/7 to create a new ODI record for an opening partnership winning the match on its own.

The duo surpassed England’s 255 against Sri Lanka in 2016.

Amla scored 110 not out to reach his 26th ODI ton in his 154th inning. Virat Kohli achieved the same in 166 innings.

De Kock slammed 168 not out in his side's big win.

Recently, Amla broke Kohli's record of fastest to 7000 runs in ODIs. While Kohli achieved the feat in 169 innings, Amla took just 150.

Kohli, meanwhile, has scored 30 ODI tons so far, equalling Ricky Ponting and only behind Sachin Tendulkar, who has 49 centuries to his name in ODIs.

Amla is also the fastest to reach 6000, 5000, 4000, 3000 and 2000 ODI runs.