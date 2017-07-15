Hashim Amla completes 8,000 runs in Test match cricket

New Delhi: Hashim Amla has become the fourth South African batsman to complete 8,000 runs in Test match cricket. The right-hander took 178 innings to reach the landmark. Amla achieved the feat during his innings of 78 on Day 1 of the second Test match versus England in Nottingham.

Earlier, Jacques Kallis (13,206 runs), Graeme Smith (9,253) and AB de Villiers (8,074) have reached the milestone with respect to South African batsmen.

Coming back to the Test match, Vernon Philander's unbeaten fifty revived South Africa, after Stuart Broad sparked a collapse that saw the Proteas lose four wickets in the last session of a see-saw first day of the second Test at Trent Bridge on Friday.

South Africa were 309 for six at stumps after returning captain Faf du Plessis won the toss.

Philander was 54 not out and recalled all-rounder Chris Morris, one of three changes to the side that lost the first of a four-Test campaign by 211 runs at Lord's last week, 23 not out.

Their unbroken seventh-wicket partnership was worth 74 runs with Philander, primarily a pace bowler, making his second fifty of the series.

South Africa had been 179 for two at tea, but they soon slumped to 235 for six.

The previously well set Quinton de Kock (68) and Amla both fell to Broad as the fast bowler, who led England's attack with three wickets for 47 runs in 19 overs, struck on his Nottinghamshire home ground.

(With Agency inputs)