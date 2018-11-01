हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cricket

He wanted to make way for Pant in T20s: Kohli on Dhoni's exclusion

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday reacted to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's exclusion from the T20 squad for upcoming matches between West Indies and Australia.

He wanted to make way for Pant in T20s: Kohli on Dhoni&#039;s exclusion
Image Courtesy: Reuters

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday reacted to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's exclusion from the T20 squad for upcoming matches between West Indies and Australia.

Kohli said that the decision to drop Dhoni has nothing to do with what people are thinking about him or his performance, news agency ANI reported.

"I can assure you that it has nothing to do with anything that people are thinking and as a captain, I can certainly assure you of that," Kohli added.

Kohli's comment comes after the former Indian captain Dhoni was dropped from the T20 squad for the upcoming series with West Indies and Australia. 

"Dhoni regularly play the ODIs with us and he is trying to help a youngster," Kohli justified that Dhoni wanted to help Rishabh Pant.

"I think the selectors have already addressed this if I'm not wrong. And he's been spoken to, firstly... So, I don't see any reason why I should be sitting here and explaining that. I think the selectors have come out and explained exactly what happened," said Kohli at the post-match press conference after guiding India to another series win at home.

"I was not part of that conversation so... It is what the selectors explained. I think people are putting too much variables into the situation, which is not the case I can assure you of that. He's still a very integral part of this team and he just feels that in the T20 format, someone like Rishabh can get more chances."

Earlier, cricket veteran Sachin Tendulkar also reacted on Dhoni's exclusion from the T20 squad. Tendulkar said, "I don't know what the mindset of the selectors is and I haven't looked to influence anyone by giving opinions. What happens in the dressing room and between captain, coach and selectors should stay within them."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier announced the team India squad for T20 Internationals against West Indies and Australia. BCCI had also declared the squad for four Test matches against Australia. 

BCCI's announcement of dropping Dhoni had come after the second ODI between India and West Indies ended in a tie. BCCI had also declared the inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the final three ODIs against West Indies.

India yet to play three T20Is against West Indies in November.

India will face Australia for three ODIs, four Tests, and three T20Is. India's tour of Australia starts on November 21 and ends next year on January 18.

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags:
CricketVirat KohliSachin tendulkarMS DhoniT20Is

