HILARIOUS VIDEO: Ricky Ponting sings during Big Bash League live commentary

New Delhi: Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting on Friday indulged himself surprised everyone, including his fellow commentators with his singing.

The batting great, when discussing crowd songs for players during a Big Bash League match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers at SCG, sang a Barmy Army song which targets Mark Waugh.

You will lose it watching this hilarious video of Ricky Ponting singing on the #BBL06 coverage: https://t.co/DpcaTEG0Wd #RickySinging pic.twitter.com/7B88GWoCm9 — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 23, 2016

Ricky belting out the Mark Waugh song in the comm box, what a moment #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/CURyet8X7C — TEN Sport (@tensporttv) December 23, 2016

Here's the lyrics: Mark Waugh is an Aussie, He wears a baggie cap, And when he met the bookie, He said "I'm having that"...

Put into bat, Hurricans posted 200 with openers Tim Paine and D'Arcy Short scoring 63 and 61 respectively. In reply, Sixers were stuttering at 67/4 after seven overs.