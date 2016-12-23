HILARIOUS VIDEO: Ricky Ponting sings during Big Bash League live commentary

close
Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting on Friday indulged himself surprised everyone, including his fellow commentators with his singing.

The batting great, when discussing crowd songs for players during a Big Bash League match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers at SCG, sang a Barmy Army song which targets Mark Waugh.

Here's the lyrics: Mark Waugh is an Aussie, He wears a baggie cap, And when he met the bookie, He said "I'm having that"...

Put into bat, Hurricans posted 200 with openers Tim Paine and D'Arcy Short scoring 63 and 61 respectively. In reply, Sixers were stuttering at 67/4 after seven overs.

