I have big respect for Zaheer's game, he will watch my upcoming film: Sagarika Ghatge

New Delhi: A cricketer dating a Bollywood actress is not a surprise any more. After Virat Kohli, former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan is the latest Indian cricketer to be associated with a Bollywood actress.

Zaheer, who remains to be the only senior Indian cricketer who is single, has reportedly been dating Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge for quite some time now.

Zaheer seems to be quite serious about his relationship with Sagarika, and the couple were seen together in Yuvraj Singh's star-studded wedding with Bollywood actress Hazel Keech.

When asked about her alleged affair with Zak, the Chak de girl told Mid Day, "Let's just say I am in a very happy space right now. I have never spoken about my personal relationships. In fact, I have never spoken about anything to the press. Personal space is not for discussion."

Sagarika, who played the role of Indian hockey player Preeti Sabarwal in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster movie Chak de India, also said that she has huge respect for Zaheer, who will be watching his upcoming movie Irada.

"I will remain just the way I am: low profile as ever. Why should I be any different just because I am linked to someone? I am not the kind who can put up a farce. I have no shame in admitting that I draw into my shell easily and come out only when I have to speak. I have big respect for Zaheer's game and before you ask, yes he will watch my film (Irada) when it releases," she said.

This is not for the first time that Zak has been linked up with a Bollywood actress. He was earlier linked with another Bollywood actress, Isha Sharvani. The two reportedly were in a serious relationship and were considering taking it to the next level, but eventually parted ways reasons best known to them.