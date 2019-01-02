हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ramakant Achrekar

I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Ramakant Achrekar sir's presence: Sachin Tendulkar after coach's demise

"Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of Achrekar sir," said Sachin.

I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Ramakant Achrekar sir&#039;s presence: Sachin Tendulkar after coach&#039;s demise

Ramakant Achrekar, the cricket coach of master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, died in Mumbai on Wednesday. Achrekar was 87.

Reacting to his coach's death, Tendulkar said, “Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of Achrekar sir. Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir’s guidance.  His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on.”

Recalling his last meeting with Achrekar, Tendulkar added, “Last month, I met Sir along with some of his students and spent some time together. We shared a laugh as we remembered the old times.” 

“Achrekar sir taught us the virtues of playing straight and living straight. Thank you for making us a part of your life and enriching us with your coaching manual. Well played Sir and may you coach more wherever you are,” he added.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later tweeted, "The BCCI expresses its deepest sympathy on the passing of Dronacharya award-winning guru Shri Ramakant Achrekar. Not only did he produce great cricketers, but also trained them to be fine human beings. His contribution to Indian Cricket has been immense."

 

 

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif also tweeted, "Condolences to his family and loved ones on the passing away of #RamakantAchrekar sir, who shaped and gave us a gift called Sachin Tendulkar!"

Tags:
Ramakant AchrekarSachin tendulkar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close