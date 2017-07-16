I may apply for India coach job in future, says Jason Gillespie

Sydney: Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie today said he might be interested in applying for India coach's job in a couple of years.

"I think it would have been a wonderful job and I congratulate Ravi Shastri on getting that job, maybe one day in a couple of years that'd be something I'd seriously consider," Gillespie was quoted saying cricket.Com.Au.

On July 11, Ravi Shastri was named as Indian cricket team's chief coach, replacing Anil Kumble, who exited after a much publicised difference of opinion with captain Virat Kohli.

Gillespie said he was not able to decide this time whether to apply for the post or not.

"I talked a lot about that with my family, I had days where I thought, right, I'm definitely applying for it, I'm going to have a crack and see how far I get," said the 42- year-old former Australian pacer.

"Other days where I wasn't so sure. In the end, I just felt I wasn't quite ready for that opportunity," said Gillespie, who took 259 Test wickets in 71 matches and 142 wickets in 97 ODIs in his international career.