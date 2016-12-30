I walked up to Rahul Dravid and asked him to return my pen: Anushka Sharma

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma understandably has a deep connection with cricketers. Though she has become a known face among cricketers now, there was one awkward incident when she met Rahul Dravid face-to-face for the first time.

Dravid had arrived at M Chinnaswamy Stadium for a shoot and Anushka had arrived to take his autograph, not for herself but for her brother who apparently is a big fan of the former Indian captain.

Speaking about the incident, Ansushka revealed, "When Rahul Dravid came for a shoot at Chinnaswamy Stadium, we went to see him. I took my brother’s book and pen and went up to Dravid for his autograph, since he was feeling shy. I was never star struck."

The situation became awkward when Anushka had to ask for her pen back. "Dravid took my pen and started signing other autographs too. After waiting for him to return my pen, I walked up to him and asked for it back," she revealed, while breaking into laughter.

The Bollywood actress also opened up on constantly being in news for her relationship with Virat Kohli. Speaking on the matter she said: "Sometimes I wish I was never a part of this industry that puts me in the spotlight."