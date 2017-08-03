I was humbled to have been mentioned by such a wonderful player as Smriti Mandhana is, lauds Kumar Sangakkara

New Delhi: Smriti Mandhana, the 21-year-old Indian batswoman had created quite a stir within the cricketing fraternity after her two brilliant knocks during India's World Cup campaign in England, with many comparing her batting techniques to former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly. However, she later revealed that Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara was her inspiration. Humbled by her statement, the legend eulogised her.

Mandhana had smashed a 90 in the opening match against hosts England and then went on to notch up a century against West Indies thus giving India the edge at the start of their World Cup campaign. While analysts drew conclusions comparing her techniques with Ganguly, she revealed in an interview to Sportstar that she draws her inspiration from Sangakkara.

“Whenever I feel that I am not batting the way I should, I watch videos of Kumar Sangakkara. I like his batting style,” said Smriti.

“I also admire Ganguly, but it is Sangakkara that I relate to. I haven’t really watched Ganguly bat a lot in my young days, whereas, Sangakkara has been an inspiration.”

When mentioned about the same by Sportstar to the legendary gloveman, Sangakkara immediately texted, "Please convey to Smriti my thanks for mentioning my name. I was humbled to have been mentioned by such a wonderful player as she is."

Delighted to hear it, Smriti recated, "Please thank him on my behalf."

Team India is currently on a felicitation spree after their ravishing run to Lord's finale. They are soon looking to take on the field once BCCI announces their fixture for the next.