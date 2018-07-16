हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dinesh Chandimal

ICC bans Sri Lankan skipper Chandimal, coach and manager for 2 Tests and 4 ODIs

An independent judicial commissioner handed the trio eight suspension points and six demerit points for playing against the spirit of the game during the St Lucia Test against the West Indies. 

ICC bans Sri Lankan skipper Chandimal, coach and manager for 2 Tests and 4 ODIs

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday suspended Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha for two Tests and four One-day Internationals.

An independent judicial commissioner handed the trio eight suspension points and six demerit points for a Level 3 breach during the St Lucia Test against the West Indies. The offence relates to “conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game".

 

 
Earlier, Sri Lanka had refused to the field on the third-day of the St Lucia Test, in protest of a ball-tampering charge against Chandimal. After pleading guilty to the charges against them, the trio had mutually agreed to refrain from the two-match Test series against South Africa on July 11, since the minimum penalty for a Level 3 offence was suspension from two tests.  

While it was the first offence for Hathurusingha and Gurusinha, Dinesh Chandimal was also sanctioned four demerit points for changing the condition of the ball in the same Test match. The right-hander, with 10 demerit points to his name, will miss the five-match ODI series against South Africa starting June 29.

(With Agency inputs)

Tags:
Dinesh ChandimalChandimalSri Lanka cricketICCCricket

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close