ICC Champions Trophy: Sarfraz Ahmed's uncle confident Men in Blue will make a strong comeback after loss in final

New Delhi: Ahead of the high-octane India-Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy final, at a time when the fans were praying for Sarfraz Ahmed's men's victory, the skipper's uncle was backing Men in Blue to win their second consecutive Champions Trophy title.

Mehboob Hasan, who lives in the city of Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, threw his weight behind Virat Kohli's men, who were favourites to win the title considering they had thrashed Pakistan by 124 runs in their opening clash.

However, that was not the case as Pakistan put up a spirited performance to win the title. After the loss, Sarfraz's uncle Mehboob expressed confidence the the Indian team will now make a strong comeback.

“It (the loss) will only boost the morale of Indian squad as this is not the end of the world and the team India would definitely make a comeback," he was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

Sarfraz's uncle, who has been one of the staunchest supporters of Men in Blue, said that he was praying all day for India to triumph over his nephew’s team on Sunday.

Hasan, who is a senior clerk in Etawah Agriculture Engineering College, lives in Etawah with his family.

Sarfraz's mother Aqeela Bano (Hasan's sister) after marrying Shakeel Ahmad, moved to Karachi.

Ahead of the final match, Mehboob made it clear that even though his nephew was leading the Pakistani team, nation came above everything else for him and thus he was backing India.

"I am sure Team India will win. Our players are very good and they are better than players of the other teams," Hasan told ANI.

"It is true that my nephew Sarfraz Ahmed is playing for Pakistan and we wish him and his team all the very best. But nation is above everything and we will be playing for victory of India. India is our nation and therefore we will pray for its win," he added.

(With ANI inputs)