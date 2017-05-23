close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

BCCI calls for emergency meeting to review Champions Trophy security arrangements post Manchester blast

The 15-member Indian squad is scheduled to leave for England on Wednesday evening. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 16:02
BCCI calls for emergency meeting to review Champions Trophy security arrangements post Manchester blast

New Delhi: The city of Manchester in England was rocked by bomb blasts during American pop star Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night.

Twenty two people were confirmed dead and several others were severely injured. 

The blasts have raised security concerns as England is set to host ICC Champions Trophy in a matter of few days.

To ensure players' security, the BCCI has called for an emergency meeting at their Mumbai headquarters, confirmed an ABP Live report. The complete tour schedule of India, including practice sessions, will be reviewed in the meeting.

The ICC, while expressing grief over the horrific incident also assured that security will be the main concern and they will review all the security arrangements made for the sporting event. 

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the horrific attack in Manchester," the ICC statement on Tuesday stated. "The ICC and ECB place safety and security at the ICC Champions Trophy and ICC Women's World Cup this summer as the highest priority."

The 15-member Indian squad is scheduled to leave for England on Wednesday evening. 

Team India is expected to play two warm-up matches before the main tournament commences on June 1. The first warm-up match will be played against New Zealand on May 28 and the second on May 30 against Bangladesh.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are scheduled to lock horns in their first game of the tournament on June 4 in Edgbaston.

TAGS

BCCImanchester blastChampions TrophyIndia vs PakistanICC

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Champions Trophy: Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir&#039;s Twitter convo shows true spirit of cricket
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Champions Trophy: Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir's Tw...

Harbhajan Singh puts forth Zaheer Khan&#039;s name as fast bowling coach after Team India&#039;s request to BCCI
cricket

Harbhajan Singh puts forth Zaheer Khan's name as fast...

Sachin: A Billion Dreams - Indian sports fraternity extends wishes to Tendulkar ahead of Friday release of much-awaited biopic
cricket

Sachin: A Billion Dreams - Indian sports fraternity extends...

MI vs RPS: David Warner gets IPL final prediction wrong, gets trolled by Glenn Maxwell
IPLcricket

MI vs RPS: David Warner gets IPL final prediction wrong, ge...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Can Virat Kohli &amp; Co defend their coveted title?
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Can Virat Kohli & Co defend...

IPL 2017: WWE star Triple H wishes Mumbai Indians on third title, keeps suspense over a gift which is &#039;on its way&#039;
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: WWE star Triple H wishes Mumbai Indians on third...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video