BCCI calls for emergency meeting to review Champions Trophy security arrangements post Manchester blast

New Delhi: The city of Manchester in England was rocked by bomb blasts during American pop star Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night.

Twenty two people were confirmed dead and several others were severely injured.

The blasts have raised security concerns as England is set to host ICC Champions Trophy in a matter of few days.

To ensure players' security, the BCCI has called for an emergency meeting at their Mumbai headquarters, confirmed an ABP Live report. The complete tour schedule of India, including practice sessions, will be reviewed in the meeting.

The ICC, while expressing grief over the horrific incident also assured that security will be the main concern and they will review all the security arrangements made for the sporting event.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the horrific attack in Manchester," the ICC statement on Tuesday stated. "The ICC and ECB place safety and security at the ICC Champions Trophy and ICC Women's World Cup this summer as the highest priority."

The 15-member Indian squad is scheduled to leave for England on Wednesday evening.

Team India is expected to play two warm-up matches before the main tournament commences on June 1. The first warm-up match will be played against New Zealand on May 28 and the second on May 30 against Bangladesh.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are scheduled to lock horns in their first game of the tournament on June 4 in Edgbaston.