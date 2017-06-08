close
Champions Trophy: Before leaving for England, Virat Kohli told CAC to consider Ravi Shastri for coaching role, claims report

Not to forget, after Ravi Shastri's contract as Indian team director came to an end in 2016, he was replaced by Anil Kumble.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 09:43
New Delhi: At a time when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is still searching for Anil Kumble's successor, Indian skipper Virat Kohli wants former Indian skipper Ravi Shastri as the leggie's replacement.

According to a report in The Times of India, it has been said that before leaving for England to participate in ICC Champions Trophy, Kohli had a word with Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, two of the three members of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), to consider Shastri for the coaching role.

While Kohli has thrown his weight behind Shastri, it is unlikely that he will be called for the interview since he did not even apply after BCCI invited fresh applications. The deadline for sending applications came to an end on May 31.

Not to forget, Shastri was all set to get a contract extension last year after his tenure as Team Director came to an end. But that was not the case as Kumble threw his hat into the ring at the last moment and sealed the job.

The three-member CAC panel comprising Ganguly, Tendulkar and Laxman will interview the candidates in London.

"The interview process would start from either Thursday evening or Friday onwards. The CAC would meet the candidates individually and take the call later," an official was quoted as saying by TOI.

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag, former Australian fast bowler and Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody, Englishman Richard Pybus, former Indian cricketers Dodda Ganesh and Lalchand Rajput are some of the candidates to have applied for the job.

Sehwag, who is now the front-runner for the job, had forwarded a two-line resume to the BCCI post which the Indian board asked the Delhi batsman to send an elaborated version.

TAGS

Virat KohliAnil KumbleRavi Shastriindian cricket teamICC Champions TrophyIndia Coach

