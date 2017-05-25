Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav's England departure delayed

New Delhi: After attending former Indian speedster Zaheer Khan's engagement and the premiere of "Sachin: A Billion Dreams", the Indian cricket team were off to England to participate in the Champions Trophy barring Rohit Sharma and Kedar Jadhav.

Both have different reasons behind their extended stay in India. While Rohit has stayed to attend a cousin’s wedding, Kedar could not travel with the team because his visa did not arrive in time.

After winning the Indian Premire League 2017 with Mumbai Indians, Sharma had approached BCCI to give him a few days off attend a cousin’s wedding, to which the board agreed.

“Rohit Sharma had made his request a long time back. So the BCCI agreed to the request,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

As far as Jadhav's case is concerned, the Indian board had approached the British High Commission for urgent issue of visa but that did not help. He is now supposed to reunite with his teammates on May 26.

“His (Jadhav) visa is cleared now and he is expected to leave on Friday. We waited for it earlier but nothing happened till late on Wednesday evening. Both players will be available for first warm up game on May 28,” the official added.

India play their first warm-up game against New Zealand on May 28, and both players are expected to be available for selection for the match. The second warm-up will be played against Bangladesh on May 28 before Virat Kohli and his men lock horns with arch rivals Pakistan in their opening clash on June 4.

Skipper Kohli also attended a press conference before departure to England, affirming everyone that the team is ready to defend its title