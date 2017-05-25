close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav's England departure delayed

Both have different reasons behind their extended stay in India. While Rohit has stayed to attend a cousin’s wedding, Kedar could not travel with the team because his visa did not arrive in time.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 10:02
Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav&#039;s England departure delayed

New Delhi: After attending former Indian speedster Zaheer Khan's engagement and the premiere of "Sachin: A Billion Dreams", the Indian cricket team were off to England to participate in the Champions Trophy barring Rohit Sharma and Kedar Jadhav.

Both have different reasons behind their extended stay in India. While Rohit has stayed to attend a cousin’s wedding, Kedar could not travel with the team because his visa did not arrive in time.

After winning the Indian Premire League 2017 with Mumbai Indians, Sharma had approached BCCI to give him a few days off attend a cousin’s wedding, to which the board agreed.

“Rohit Sharma had made his request a long time back. So the BCCI agreed to the request,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

As far as Jadhav's case is concerned, the Indian board had approached the British High Commission for urgent issue of visa but that did not help. He is now supposed to reunite with his teammates on May 26.

“His (Jadhav) visa is cleared now and he is expected to leave on Friday. We waited for it earlier but nothing happened till late on Wednesday evening. Both players will be available for first warm up game on May 28,” the official added.

India play their first warm-up game against New Zealand on May 28, and both players are expected to be available for selection for the match. The second warm-up will be played against Bangladesh on May 28 before Virat Kohli and his men lock horns with arch rivals Pakistan in their opening clash on June 4.

Skipper Kohli also attended a press conference before departure to England, affirming everyone that the team is ready to defend its title

TAGS

Champions TrophyRohit SharmaKedar Jadhavindian cricket teamBCCIVirat Kohli

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Bangladesh beat New Zealand to reach sixth spot in ODI rankings, ahead of Sri Lanka and Pakistan
cricket

Bangladesh beat New Zealand to reach sixth spot in ODI rank...

WATCH: MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma arrive for &#039;Sachin: A Billion Dreams&#039; premiere
cricket

WATCH: MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma...

Irfan Pathan backs Virat Kohli and Co to defend Champions Trophy title in England
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Irfan Pathan backs Virat Kohli and Co to defend Champions T...

Europa League: We would exchange cup for Manchester blast victims&#039; lives, says Jose Mourinho
Football

Europa League: We would exchange cup for Manchester blast v...

ENG vs SA: Ton-up Eoin Morgan guides England to 72-run win against South Africa
cricket

ENG vs SA: Ton-up Eoin Morgan guides England to 72-run win...

England vs South Africa: Eoin Morgan unperturbed by Ben Stokes&#039; fitness fears
cricket

England vs South Africa: Eoin Morgan unperturbed by Ben Sto...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video