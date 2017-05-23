Champions Trophy: Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir's Twitter convo shows true spirit of cricket

New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan, have both enjoyed successful outings in the Indian Premier League, as far as personal performances are concerned, but more than that the duo gave a true example of the spirit of cricket with their recent Twitter conversation.

While fans and several cricket greats were in favour of Gautam Gambhir's inclusion in India's team for Champions Trophy, it was Shikhar Dhawan who bagged spot in the 15-man squad.

The Kolkata Knight Riders skipper, who was named as 'Stylish Player of the Season' at the conclusion of the league, was duly congratulated by the Sunrisers Hyderabad opener on Twitter.

Truly deserving of the FBB Stylish award @GautamGambhir Rabb Rakha — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 22, 2017

"Truly deserving of the FBB Stylish award @GautamGambhir Rabb Rakha," tweeted Dhawan.

@SDhawan25 Thanks shikhi gud luck for the champions trophy do well. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 22, 2017

"@SDhawan25 Thanks shikhi gud luck for the champions trophy do well," a courteous Gambhir replied back wishing his fellow Delhi batsman well for the ICC mega event in England.

@GautamGambhir Thank you Gauti bhai — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 22, 2017

"@GautamGambhir Thank you Gauti bhai," Dhawan wrote back.

Team India will get their Champions Trophy campaign underway against Pakistan on June 4, after playing two warm up games against New Zealand and Bangladesh on May 28 and 30, respectively.

Just days before, ICC revealed the revised prize money structure for the tournament. The governing body hiked the prize money for this years competition by USD 500,000, making it USD 4.5 million with a winners share of USD 2.2 million.

The eighth edition of the tournament sees an increase of USD 500,000 in prize money from the 2013 edition, which too was played at the three venues being used this time -- Cardiff Wales Stadium, Edgbaston and The Oval.

The runner-up of the tournament will get a cheque of USD 1.1 million, while the other two semifinalists will earn USD 450,000 each. Teams finishing third in each group will take home USD 90,000 each, while the teams finishing last in each group will get USD 60,000 each.