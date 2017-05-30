Even Virat Kohli will feel pressure of India-Pakistan clash: Waqar Younis

New Delhi: India vs Pakistan is always a high-pressure game. Due to the political tension between the two countries, the cricket stadium turns into a war zone whenever India and Pakistan lock horns.

Arguably the fiercest sporting rivalry in the world is ready for another bout. India and Pakistan will be at loggerheads in an ICC Champions Trophy encounter on June 4 in Edgbaston.

It can't be denied that the stress of this game is unmatchable and both the teams will be feeling it equally.

Taking a dig at Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Pakistan coach Waqar Younis said that the players will feel the pressure irrespective of what they say.

Earlier this week, Kohli had shrugged off the question regarding the pressure of India-Pakistan clash by calling it 'just another match'.

“For people watching in the stadium, the game is different as is the atmosphere around the ground. But if you ask players from both sides, it is like any other game. There is no need to motivate players any differently. If you’re playing for India, there is no need for any separate motivation. Yes, you need to be passionate, but there is no need to get emotional,” Kohli had said in his press conference before leaving for England for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Younis said that he felt enormous pressure every time the arch-rivals met as the feelings of more than a billion people are associated with it.

“The less frequent these India versus Pakistan matches become, the more pressure there is on the players. These matches now come around once in three to four years so everyone is waiting with baited breath for these games. The players on both sides will feel pressure, irrespective of what they say in the media, and whether it’s young Shadab Khan or the experienced Virat Kohli, they will be nervous,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion website.

“I recall the matches I played against India. I always felt the pressure. It was hard to sleep the night before. However, that’s where you get tested and you can show your mettle. This is the time and the place to become a hero. It’s a big challenge, but those who stand up to its will come out on top,” he said.