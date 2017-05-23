close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Haris Sohail replaces 'unfit' Umar Akmal in Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad

The 27-year-old Akmal, known for his chequered disciplinary record, failed two fitness tests after joining the squad in Birmingham last week.

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 18:15
Haris Sohail replaces &#039;unfit&#039; Umar Akmal in Pakistan&#039;s Champions Trophy squad

Punjab Province: Pakistan all-rounder Haris Sohail will replace middle-order batsman Umar Akmal, who was unceremoniously withdrawn from the Champions Trophy squad over fitness concerns a week before the competition, it was announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Akmal, known for his chequered disciplinary record, failed two fitness tests after joining the squad in Birmingham last week.

He was left out of the limited-over squads for the tour of West Indies in March for being overweight.

The four-yearly eight-team tournament hosted by England starts on June 1.

May 25 is the deadline for changes to squads, apart from replacements for injury reasons.

Akmal has a history of disciplinary issues, and was fined last week for a verbal dispute with fellow player Junaid Khan in the Pakistan Cup held last month.

Former Pakistan head coach Waqar Younis termed him a negative influence and recommended he be kept far away from the time following the team`s disastrous 2015 World Cup campaign in Australia.

He was also jailed for a day after beating a traffic police official in Lahore five years ago.

Sohail has not played for Pakistan since the limited-over series against Zimbabwe in Lahore in May 2015, after which he suffered a knee injury which required surgery.

The left-handed batsman, who also bowls left-arm spin, has played 22 one-day internationals and four Twenty20 internationals.

Pakistan open their Pool B campaign with a high-voltage game against arch-rivals India in Birmingham on June 4. They also play South Africa (in Birmingham on June 7) and Sri Lanka (in Cardiff on June 12).

Hosts England, Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand form Pool A. The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semi-finals.

TAGS

Haris SohailUmar AkmalChampions TrophyICC Champions TrophyPakistan Cricket

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Want to become the first woman wrestler to win Olympic medal twice: Sakshi Malik
Other Sports

Want to become the first woman wrestler to win Olympic meda...

Manchester blast: Manchester United hold a minute&#039;s silence; cancel Europa League final press conference
Football

Manchester blast: Manchester United hold a minute's si...

David Beckham heartbroken, Manchester clubs pay tribute to blast victims
Football

David Beckham heartbroken, Manchester clubs pay tribute to...

AIFF vows to raise the bar in hosting U-17 FIFA World Cup
Football

AIFF vows to raise the bar in hosting U-17 FIFA World Cup

Manchester blast: ICC to review Champions Trophy security arrangements ahead of June 1 kick-off
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Manchester blast: ICC to review Champions Trophy security a...

Not thinking about captaincy but will grab it with both hands when opportunity comes: Rohit Sharma
cricket

Not thinking about captaincy but will grab it with both han...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video