ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Aamir Sohail indirectly accuses Sarfraz Ahmed & Co of match-fixing in coveted tournament

After losing their first match against India, Pakistan bounced back strongly to beat South Africa, Sri Lanka and England to seal their spot for the final to be played on June 18. 

Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 12:17
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Aamir Sohail indirectly accuses Sarfraz Ahmed &amp; Co of match-fixing in coveted tournament

New Delhi: At a time when the Pakistani cricket fans are beaming with joy with their team reaching the final of ICC Champions Trophy, former Pakistani cricketer Aamer Sohail has levelled serious charges against the Pakistani skipper and the team.

According to a report in CNN News 18, Aamir Sohail has indirectly accused Sarfraz and his men of match-fixing.

WATCH the video where Sohail made his comment:

