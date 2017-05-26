close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Batting great Brian Lara backs 'ODI-oriented' England to win title at home

England will kick off their Champions Trophy against Bangladesh at The Oval, hoping to make amends for their 2013 campaign in which they lost out to India in the final by five runs.

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 22:59
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Batting great Brian Lara backs &#039;ODI-oriented&#039; England to win title at home

London: Former West Indies captain Brian Lara has tipped England to win the Champions Trophy beginning next week.

While disappointed not to be watching the West Indies in action at this year's tournament, Lara – who led his country to Champions Trophy glory in 2004 – insists England have what it takes to go all the way on home soil.

"The ICC Champions Trophy was always one of the high points of my career, especially playing in the final at The Oval in 2004," said Lara.

"I understand that this year's tournament is going to be bigger and better than ever, so it's going to be an awesome experience for the fans and us former cricketers to see who is going to lift the trophy.

"I think in these conditions, England will be my firm favourites. After losing out to the West Indies in the World T20, you look at the team now and they have some exciting players.

"England, in the past, would have maybe an Ian Botham or a (Andrew) Flintoff, but now you can look at the entire team and it's very one-day cricket oriented.

"Today, you look at the England team and you've got players playing in the IPL, and players who are astonishing with both the bat and ball."

England will kick off their Champions Trophy against Bangladesh at The Oval, hoping to make amends for their 2013 campaign in which they lost out to India in the final by five runs.

Former England batsman Trott was a member of that squad who just missed out on success at Edgbaston, but, like Lara, is confident the 2017 team can right the wrongs of years gone by.

"It would have been so nice to have won the final in 2013, I still have a few nightmares about that, but hopefully this team can go all the way," he said.

"I remember there being such a great vibe in 2013. The English crowds are so loud and can be intimidating.

"England have got the home advantage and they can use that, but there are some good teams around the world in great form, so it's going to be a really interesting competition.

"England have been playing some really good cricket both home and away, but I don't necessarily think there's much pressure on them.

"There's perhaps a feeling that it's about time to win a one-day tournament, which would be very nice, and they have been going well in the T20 competition as well. They'll be going into the Champions Trophy with some good form and some good momentum," he added.

TAGS

Brian LaraICC Champions TrophyEnglandODI Cricketcricket news

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

2018 World Cup: FIFA admits North Koreans workers helped build Russian venues
Football

2018 World Cup: FIFA admits North Koreans workers helped bu...

England vs South Africa: Star all-rounder Ben Stokes passes fitness test ahead of 2nd ODI
cricket

England vs South Africa: Star all-rounder Ben Stokes passes...

ICC Champions Trophy: Sarfraz Ahmed claims Pakistan will maintain their superior our record against India
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Sarfraz Ahmed claims Pakistan will ma...

Cheteshwar Pujara slams century on his home debut for Nottinghamshire
cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara slams century on his home debut for Notti...

Anil Kumble using Virat Kohli&#039;s name to strengthen his case in pay hike proposal, claims BCCI official
cricket

Anil Kumble using Virat Kohli's name to strengthen his...

PHOTO: Ravindra Jadeja unveils new Sirs&#039; look ahead of ICC Champions Trophy in England
ICC Champions Trophycricket

PHOTO: Ravindra Jadeja unveils new Sirs' look ahead of...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video