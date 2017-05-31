close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: I feel ready for the tournament now, says Dinesh Karthik

After failing in India's first warm-up match against New Zealand, Karthik, who replaced an injured Manish Pandey from the original squad, scored a blazing 94 off just 74 balls against Bangladesh yesterday. India will open their Champions Trophy campaign against Pakistan on June 4.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 17:28
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: I feel ready for the tournament now, says Dinesh Karthik

London: Done in by nerves to start with, keeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik feels he has a good chance of making India's Champions Trophy playing XI after his fluent knock in the warm-up game against Bangladesh.

After failing in India's first warm-up match against New Zealand, Karthik, who replaced an injured Manish Pandey from the original squad, scored a blazing 94 off just 74 balls against Bangladesh yesterday. India will open their Champions Trophy campaign against Pakistan on June 4.

"I saw this game (against Bangladesh) as an opportunity to showcase my skill and it was nice to get some time in the middle. I feel ready for the tournament now," he said after India's convincing 240-run win over Bangladesh.

"For me obviously it was an important match. I guess the likes of captain and coach are watching me bat, and (for them) seeing where I stand is very important. It's important that whenever I get the opportunity, I try and do the best that I can," the wicket-keeper batsman said.

Karthik's career started on a promising note in the early 2000s, but since then he has been looked upon as a replacement specialist ever since Mahendra Singh Dhoni came to the fore.

By his own admission, Karthik needed the knock against Bangladesh after scoring a nervous nine-ball duck in India's first warm-up match against New Zealand.

"In the last game I was a little nervous going in," he admitted.

"Even though Virat (Kohli) tried his best to calm my nerves, it was a little difficult. I was back in the blues after a long time, so I guess I was very over-excited probably. It was one of those days where the bowler and the keeper were playing and I was just standing in between not doing much and getting beaten! It was pretty embarrassing out there," Karthik said.

"(But) Against Bangladesh, I calmed myself down and I thought: 'it's an important opportunity for me to go out there and play a few shots'. I worked on my batting a little bit yesterday, got a hit and felt better today."

Karthik knows the English conditions well as he has had a fair amount of success here in the past.

"On a personal note, it's important to feel how it is to be batting back in England. It's a great place to play cricket," said Karthik, who didn't feature in an ODI since 2014.

"You have to be aware of the conditions. If the sun is out, it's pretty beautiful to bat. In fact it's better than India because the ball bounces even better and comes on to the bat.

"But if there's a bit of cloud cover, the bowler gets the upper hand. There's a bit of swing and immediately things change and you can see the way the game progresses. There is a certain game flow with the sun being out and not," he said.

"Other than that, there are small things. There is probably a little more bounce than India. The ball does skid on a little more but at times it's great for stroke-making as well. It's good to play some shots and it's just great to bat." 

TAGS

ICC Champions Trophy 2017ICC Champions TrophyDinesh KarthikPakistanIndiaBangladeshcricket news

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Yelena Isinbayeva quits as Russian anti-doping board chief after request from WADA
Other Sports

Yelena Isinbayeva quits as Russian anti-doping board chief...

Thailand Open: Sai Praneeth, Sourabh Verma cruise into third round
Badminton

Thailand Open: Sai Praneeth, Sourabh Verma cruise into thir...

2017 ICC Champions Trophy: South Africa remain confident despite England loss, says AB de Villiers
ICC Champions Trophycricket

2017 ICC Champions Trophy: South Africa remain confident de...

Captain and coach will not always be on same page on all cricketing issues, says Sunil Gavaskar
cricket

Captain and coach will not always be on same page on all cr...

Historic first for India as Aditi Ashok, Sharmila Nicollet tee up at LPGA Classic
Other Sports

Historic first for India as Aditi Ashok, Sharmila Nicollet...

Former Gunners Lauren backs new Arsenal deal for Arsene Wenger
Football

Former Gunners Lauren backs new Arsenal deal for Arsene Wen...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

NZ 359/4 (46.1 ov)
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
SL 356/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 324/7 (50.0 ov)
India beat Bangladesh by 240 runs
BAN 84 (23.5 ov)

England Vs Bangladesh

June 1  03:00 pm IST
Kennington Oval

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
Australia 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0
England 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0

HIGHEST RUNS

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 498 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 24 Wickets
3 Jasprit Bumrah
MI | 20 Wickets