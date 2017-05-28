close
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India vs New Zealand warm-up ties – TV listing, Schedule, Venue, Time

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 - 10:56
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India vs New Zealand warm-up ties – TV listing, Schedule, Venue, Time

New Delhi: They call it Warm-up's, fans call it trailers. The pre-tournament fixture of the ICC Champions Trophy begins herewith for India, as they take on New Zealand in their first warm-up match at The Oval, London.

New Zealand will be heading into the game with much confidence drawn from the tri-series win over Bangladesh and Ireland. The side has marked the return of Adam Milne, Corey Anderson and Mitchell McClenaghan, and thus the Blackcaps will be looking forward to see how the trio works out before they head to the centre stage.

The defending champions, on the other hand, played their last ODI match back in January this year where they defeated England. Expectation lay heavily on Ravichandran Ashwin, who has made it to the squad despite being out of action for over two month, owing to injury. Even the skipper will be at test as to whether he can fit himself into the conditions of the English pitch, which once failed to befriend him back in 2014.

The two teams last faced in October 2016, where India edged past the Kiwis 3-2 in a 5-match ODI series.

Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Dinesh Karthik, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Luke Ronchi (wk), Neil Broom, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Jeetan Patel, Adam Milne, Mitchell McClenaghan, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

 

When is the warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between India and New Zealand?

The warm-up match between India and New Zealand is on Sunday, May 28.

At what time is the warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between India and New Zealand?

The warm-up match between India and New Zealand is at 3:00 pm IST

Which are the TV channels that will do a live telecast of the warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between India and New Zealand?

Star Sports 1 will show a live telecast of the warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between India and New Zealand.

Where can one watch the live streaming of the warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between India and New Zealand?

One can watch the live streaming of the warm-up match between India and New Zealand on Hotstar.  

TAGS

ICC Champions Trophy 2017India vs New ZealandIndia vs New Zealand warm-up tiescricket matchVirat KohliKane Williamson

