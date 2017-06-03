ICC Champions Trophy 2017: South Africa vs Sri Lanka – Live Streaming, TV Listing, Venue, Date, Time, Squad

New Delhi: World No.1 South Africa would aim to start off their campaign on a higher note when they take on underdogs Sri Lanka in the first of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Group B clash at the Oval, today.

Having lost six of their last eight ODI matches this year, it is probably for the first time that the Sri Lankan side would head into a tournament with the 'Underdog' tag. However, skipper Angelo Mathews said in a pre-tournament press conference, "All the teams are quite even, I think in the past few months we have had a few lapses here and there. Nobody will give us a chance, to be really honest, but we are happy to enter the tournament as underdogs."

What adds on to the concern of the Islanders is that they would miss the service of their experienced skipper when they take on Proteas in Group B opener, owing to a calf injury. Upul Tharanga, is thus, most likely to lead the Sri Lankan side. Lasith Malinga, however, would be present to inspire the team with his slinger action. The veteran pacer will mark a return to the international arena after injury kept him off the game for almost two years.

As far as the match is concerned, South Africa hold the upper edge, having white-washed the Islanders 5-0 in an ODI home series, earlier this year. Owing to the victory, the African nation reclaimed their No.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings.

The South African side will be banking heavily on their batting line-up which boasts the likes of skipper AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla and Quinton de Cock. The bowling line-up too looks formidable with currently named No.1 ODI bowler Kagiso Rabada and the experienced leggie Imran Tahir on the list.

Squad:

South Africa: AB de Villiers (Captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Faf du Plessis, J.P. Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Farhaan Behardien, Morne Morkel.

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (Captain), Upul Tharanga , Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Asela Gunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal (wicketkeeper), Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Kulasekera, Thisara Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Seekkuge Prasanna.

When is the ICC Champions Trophy match between Sri Lanka and South Africa?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between Sri Lanka and South Africa is on Saturday, June 3.

At what time will the live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy match between Sri Lanka and South Africa start?

The live coverage of ICC Champions Trophy match between Sri Lanka and South Africa will start at 3:00pm IST.

Where will the ICC Champions Trophy match between Sri Lanka and South Africa match be played?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between Sri Lanka and South Africa match will be played at the Kennington Oval, London.

Which are the TV channels that will do a live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy match between Sri Lanka and South Africa?

Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD 1 are the channels that will do a live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy match between Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Where can one watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy match between Sri Lanka and South Africa?

One can watch the live streaming on Hotstar. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow zeenews.india.com/cricket