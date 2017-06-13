close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: We didn't hold on to our catches, says Angelo Mathews

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews blamed his butterfingered fielders for the three-wicket loss against Pakistan which ended their campaign at the ICC Champions Trophy here today.

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 00:28
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: We didn&#039;t hold on to our catches, says Angelo Mathews
Courtesy: PTI

Cardiff: Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews blamed his butterfingered fielders for the three-wicket loss against Pakistan which ended their campaign at the ICC Champions Trophy here today.

Put into bat, Sri Lanka were allout for 236 but they still managed to put pressure on Pakistan, who were left toterring at 162-7 at one stage.

But Sri Lankan fielders dropped Sarfraz Ahmed twice off Lasith Malinga's overs as the Pakistan skipper cracked a match-winning 61 to take his team to the semifinals.

"It was a bit of a funny wicket. We hadn't got the runs on the board but we knew we could defend this. And the bowlers did their job, but we didn't hold on to our catches," he said.

Mathews, however, credited Pakistan for the win.

"A see-saw kind of a game. Credit should go to Pakistan. They held their nerves and are deserved winners."

The Sri Lankan captain, however, backed his inexperienced team for trying to defend the modest total.

"Proud of the boys. Even though we only had 236 to defend, they gave it their all. Unfortunately, we missed a few chances. In a big tournament like this, they fought hard an inexperienced team. I'm proud of them," he said.

Sarfraz heaped praise on Mohammad Amir for hanging on till the end as they shared a 75-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

"First of all, thanks to the Almighty. I can't believe it. Thanks to Amir, he played really well. I just told him to play his game and not to worry about the score. That if we took it to the 40th over we would win," Sarfraz said.

Sarfraz, who was adjudged Man of the Match, was dropped twice in the 39th and 41st over off Malinga.

"Drop catches are part of the game. Allah helped us and that's why Pakistan won today," he said.

TAGS

ICC Champions Trophy 2017Angelo MathewsPakistan Vs Sri Lankacricket news

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Mohun Bagan, East Bengal in dark as ISL announces new teams
Football

Mohun Bagan, East Bengal in dark as ISL announces new teams

SL vs PAK: Pakistan Cricket Board adds 200 runs to Sri Lanka&#039;s score, gets destroyed by Twitterati
ICC Champions Trophycricket

SL vs PAK: Pakistan Cricket Board adds 200 runs to Sri Lank...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Mark Wood relishes being England&#039;s go-to man
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Mark Wood relishes being England...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by three wickets, book semi-final berth
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by three...

Indian Super League expanded to 10 teams; Bengaluru FC to leave I-League for ISL
Football

Indian Super League expanded to 10 teams; Bengaluru FC to l...

Shane Warne loses bet to Sourav Ganguly, promises to upload selfie with England shirt soon
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Shane Warne loses bet to Sourav Ganguly, promises to upload...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

TBC Vs TBC

June 14 
Sophia Gardens
Click for full Schdule »

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan

June 12  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets

India Vs South Africa

June 11  03: 00 pm IST
India won by 8 wickets with 72 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
Pakistan 3 2 1 4
South Africa 3 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Tamim Iqbal
223
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 197 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
| Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Josh Hazlewood
| 7 Wickets
3 Hassan Ali
| 3 Wickets