ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Yuvraj Singh misses practice session ahead of warm-up match against New Zealand

New Delhi: The ICC Champions Trophy is just round the corner. The Indian squad have already hit the practice nets at London, a glimpse of which was posted on the official Twitter page of BCCI. However, Yuvraj Singh, failed to make it to the practice session at Lord's cricket ground.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the 35-year-old was down with fever. The Indian Team management expects the all-rounder to recover within a day and have been consulting doctors. As of now, there has been no news about his improvement and so Yuvi's participation in the first warm-up match against New Zealand is still in doubts.

Regardless of what could turn out to be a major scare, skipper Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane sweated it it out at practice session.

Speaking about the talismanic left-hander, it was only a couple of days back that Virat had mentioned in the press conference – both MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh are like the strongest pillars of the team. He even went ahead to add, "If given freedom, Dhoni and Yuvraj know how to bring their experience into play."

Ahead of their title defence campaign, India have two warm-up matches. The other will be on May 30 against Bangladesh. As for the tournament, the Men in Blue will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4 in their opening match.