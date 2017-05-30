ICC Champions Trophy: All not well between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble?

New Delhi: Days ahead of Indian cricket team's opening ICC Champions Trophy match against arch-rivals Pakistan, all doesn't seem to be well between skipper Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble.

According to a report in The Times of India, skipper Kohli is not happy with Kumble's style of dealing with the team on a long-term basis.

Ever since he was appointed as the coach of the Indian team, Kohli's men have won almost everything which was up for grabs.

According to multiple reports, it all started after Kumble decided to play Kuldeep Yadav in the final Test against Australia at Dharamsala, which Kohli missed out due to a shoulder injury. The Indian skipper was informed about it at the last minute which left him miffed.

“This may or may not be the reason. But we believe the people in the corridors of power have been told that Kumble is overbearing and doesn’t give freedom to the players. It’s sad that aspersions are cast on a legend of Indian cricket,” an official was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Kumble, who replaced Ravi Shastri as the coach of the Indian team ahead of India's overseas tour to West Indies last year, is known to be a tough task master – and it's something which hasn't been liked by the members of the team.

The Supreme Court-appointed advisory committee of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman have now been given the responsibility to announce the name of India's next coach.

As the legendary leggie's contract will come to an end after ICC Champions Trophy 2017, the CoA will have a meeting with the three-member panel in order to decide India's next coach.

The BCCI invited applications for the post of Head Coach on May 25.