ICC Champions Trophy: England vs Bangladesh – Live Score, Live Streaming, TV listing, Venue

New Delhi: The wait has come to an end as the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 will kick off today with the opening match between England and Bangladesh.

Hosts England will be the favourites considering they boast of some of the most in-form players in limited-overs cricket.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will have to deliver as a unit after a huge 240-run loss against India in their second warm-up match.

Even though Bangladesh have won their last four of their last seven ODI games versus England, Eoin Morgan's men have produced some great performances.

Here's all you need to know about today's match:

Squads:

Bangladesh: Masrafe Mortaza (Captain), Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan Miraj, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sanjamul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarker, Tamim Iqbal and Taskin Ahmed.

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

When and where to watch the match:

Date & Time: June 1 (Wednesday) at 03:00 pm IST

Venue: Kennington Oval

TV Listing: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 (HD)

Online Streaming: Hotstar