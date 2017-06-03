ICC Champions Trophy: Hashim Amla shatters another Virat Kohli record, becomes fastest player to hit 25 ODI hundreds

New Delhi: Imperious South African batsman Hashim Amla on Saturday notched up his 25 ODI hundred during their ICC Champions Trophy match against Sri Lanka at The Oval.

Days after breaking Virat Kohli's record of fastest aggregate ODI 7000 runs, the 35-year-old Protea opener today shattered another feat held by the Indian captain.

He is now the fastest player to hit 25 ODI hundreds in terms of innings. He has taken 151 innings to notch up his 25th ODI hundred, thus beating Kohli's record.

Kohli, who has 27 ODI hundreds, took 162 innings to bring up his 25th hundred.

Amla reached his 25th hundred with a single off the third ball of the 42nd over, bowled by Suranga Lakmal. He, however, failed to consolidate the knock and perished two balls later thanks to a run out.

He scored 103 runs off In 115 balls, with the help of five fours and two sixes.

Here's his knock:

Lankan stand-in skipper Upul Tharanga won the toss and put South Africa to bat. The Proteas, after a slow start, managed to post 299 for 6 in their stipulated 50 overs.