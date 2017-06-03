close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Champions Trophy: Hashim Amla shatters another Virat Kohli record, becomes fastest player to hit 25 ODI hundreds

Days after breaking Virat Kohli's record of fastest aggregate ODI 7000 runs, the 35-year-old South African opener today shattered another feat held by the Indian captain.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 19:24
ICC Champions Trophy: Hashim Amla shatters another Virat Kohli record, becomes fastest player to hit 25 ODI hundreds

New Delhi: Imperious South African batsman Hashim Amla on Saturday notched up his 25 ODI hundred during their ICC Champions Trophy match against Sri Lanka at The Oval.

Days after breaking Virat Kohli's record of fastest aggregate ODI 7000 runs, the 35-year-old Protea opener today shattered another feat held by the Indian captain.

He is now the fastest player to hit 25 ODI hundreds in terms of innings. He has taken 151 innings to notch up his 25th ODI hundred, thus beating Kohli's record.

Kohli, who has 27 ODI hundreds, took 162 innings to bring up his 25th hundred.

Amla reached his 25th hundred with a single off the third ball of the 42nd over, bowled by Suranga Lakmal. He, however, failed to consolidate the knock and perished two balls later thanks to a run out.

He scored 103 runs off In 115 balls, with the help of five fours and two sixes.

Here's his knock:

Lankan stand-in skipper Upul Tharanga won the toss and put South Africa to bat. The Proteas, after a slow start, managed to post 299 for 6 in their stipulated 50 overs.

TAGS

Hashim AmlaVirat KohliSouth Africa vs Sri Lanka25 hundredsICC Champions Trophycricket videocricket news

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

French Open 2017, Day 7: Andy Murray downs Juan Martin del Potro, French women in grudge match
Tennis

French Open 2017, Day 7: Andy Murray downs Juan Martin del...

No problem with Anil Kumble: Skipper Virat Kohli plays down reports of rift with coach as mere rumours
ICC Champions Trophycricket

No problem with Anil Kumble: Skipper Virat Kohli plays down...

Nepal game is vital for next AFC Asian Cup qualifier, feels Indian medio Eugeneson Lyngdoh
Football

Nepal game is vital for next AFC Asian Cup qualifier, feels...

WATCH: Virat Kohli &amp; Co get new Team India jersey on the eve of crucial ICC Champions Trophy opener
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli & Co get new Team India jersey on th...

WATCH: Experienced Lasith Malinga makes a mess, gives dangerous Faf du Plessis life in South Africa-Sri Lanka CT2017 match
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Experienced Lasith Malinga makes a mess, gives dange...

Thailand Open: Saina Nehwal bows out, B Sai Praneeth advances to final
BadmintonOther Sports

Thailand Open: Saina Nehwal bows out, B Sai Praneeth advanc...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

Live
SL 95/2 (12.3 ov)
SL need 205 runs in 225 balls at 5.46 rpo
SA 299/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 53/3 (9.0 ov)
Match Abandoned
NZ 291 (45.0 ov)
WI 114/4 (16.3 ov)
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets
AFG 110 (20.0 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa

June 3  03:00 pm IST
Kennington Oval
Click for full Schdule »

England Vs Bangladesh

June 1  03:00 pm IST
England defeat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 1 1 0 2
Australia 1 0 0 1
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
Bangladesh 1 0 1 0
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Joe Root
133
Runs
2 Tamim Iqbal
| 128 Runs
3 Alex Hales
| 95 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 4 Wickets
2 Ben Stokes
| 1 Wickets
3 Mashrafe Mortaza
| 1 Wickets