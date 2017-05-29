ICC Champions Trophy: Skipper Virat Kohli hails pace quartet, says India can win titles with bowlers

New Delhi: Indian captain Virat Kohli on Sunday hailed pace quartet of Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, saying Men in Blue can now win titles with bowlers in overseas competitions.

“If you look at previous tours, India depended greatly on their batsmen to flourish and show the way. This is the first time we are depending on four outstanding seam bowlers to deliver the goods,” the skipper said after India's 45-run win over New Zealand in their first warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

After losing the toss at Kennington Oval, London, Indian bowlers restricted the Kiwis to a paltry total of 189 inside the 39th over. India's cause was helped by brilliant spells from Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Both the pacers to three wickets each.

Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav also produced good spells to help Shami and Bhuvi. Hardik Pandya leaked runs, but showed signs of his brilliance with the new ball.

India's chase was, however, cut short by rain. But thanks to a superior batting performance, India won the match by 45 runs via D/L method.

At the time of rain stoppage, India were 129/3 from 26 overs with Kohli and Dhoni unbeaten on 52 and 17 respectively.

India will play Bangladesh in their second warm-up on Tuesday at the same venue before the start of title defence with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4.