close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Imperious Shikhar Dhawan shatters Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar records

The left-handed opener now has 680 runs. However, the overall leading scorer is West Indies great Chris Gayle, who has 791 runs from 17 innings. Besides, Dhawan is also the highest run-getter in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 23:25
Imperious Shikhar Dhawan shatters Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar records

New Delhi: Known for his brilliance in the ICC-sanctioned tournaments, Shikhar Dhawan has become India's leading scorer in the Champions Trophy. Dhawan failed to score big in India's semi-final match against Bangladesh, but his 46 was enough to go past Sourav Ganguly's 665 runs.

The left-handed opener now has 680 runs. However, the overall leading scorer is West Indies great Chris Gayle, who has 791 runs from 17 innings. Besides, Dhawan is also the highest run-getter in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy.

He has scored 317 runs in four matches.

Here's the list of top three Indian scorers at Champions Trophy:

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 680 runs in nine innings

2. Sourav Ganguly - 665 runs in 11 innings

3. Rahul Dravid - 627 runs in 19 innings

Here's the list top five scorers at Champions Trophy:

1. Chris Gayle (WI) - 791 runs in 17 innings

2. Mahela Jayawardene (SL) - 742 runs in 21 innings

3. Kumar Sangakkara (SL) - 683 runs in 21 innings

4. Shikhar Dhawan - 698 runs in nine innings

5. Sourav Ganguly - 665 runs in 11 innings

During yesterday's same knock, Dhawan also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record of fastest cricketer to 1, 000 runs in ICC one-day international events.

The Delhi batsman reached the feat in his 16th innings, while Tendulkar did the same in 18 innings.

TAGS

Shikhar DhawanICC Champions TrophySourav GangulySachin tendulkarcricket news

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Five things to look out for at FIFA Confederations Cup 2017
Football

Five things to look out for at FIFA Confederations Cup 2017

Tennis

Queen's 2017: Injury-cursed Juan Martin del Potro out...

FIFA Confederations Cup: Russia, New Zealand primed for Saint Petersburg opener
Football

FIFA Confederations Cup: Russia, New Zealand primed for Sai...

Lionel Messi&#039;s hometown, old friends brace for celeb wedding
Football

Lionel Messi's hometown, old friends brace for celeb w...

India&#039;s tour of West Indies: I am fully fit but have been advised rest, reveals Jasprit Bumrah
ICC Champions Trophycricket

India's tour of West Indies: I am fully fit but have b...

India opener Murali Vijay confident of being fit in time for Sri Lanka series
cricket

India opener Murali Vijay confident of being fit in time fo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

WI
Match Abandoned
AFG 0/0 (0.0 ov)
BAN 264/7 (50.0 ov)
India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
IND 265/1 (40.1 ov)
SCO 317/6 (50.0 ov)
Scotland beat Zimbabwe by 26 runs (D/L method)
ZIM 272 (41.4 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

India Vs Pakistan

June 18  03: 00 pm IST
Kennington Oval
Click for full Schdule »

Pakistan Vs TBC

June 15  03:00 pm IST
India won by 9 wickets with 59 balls remaining.

England Vs Pakistan

June 14  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan won by 8 wickets with 77 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
Pakistan 3 2 1 4
South Africa 3 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Shikhar Dhawan
317
Runs
2 Rohit Sharma
| 304 Runs
3 Tamim Iqbal
| 293 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Hassan Ali
 10 Wickets
2 Liam Plunkett
| 8 Wickets
3 Josh Hazlewood
| 9 Wickets