Imperious Shikhar Dhawan shatters Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar records

New Delhi: Known for his brilliance in the ICC-sanctioned tournaments, Shikhar Dhawan has become India's leading scorer in the Champions Trophy. Dhawan failed to score big in India's semi-final match against Bangladesh, but his 46 was enough to go past Sourav Ganguly's 665 runs.

The left-handed opener now has 680 runs. However, the overall leading scorer is West Indies great Chris Gayle, who has 791 runs from 17 innings. Besides, Dhawan is also the highest run-getter in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy.

He has scored 317 runs in four matches.

Here's the list of top three Indian scorers at Champions Trophy:

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 680 runs in nine innings

2. Sourav Ganguly - 665 runs in 11 innings

3. Rahul Dravid - 627 runs in 19 innings

Here's the list top five scorers at Champions Trophy:

1. Chris Gayle (WI) - 791 runs in 17 innings

2. Mahela Jayawardene (SL) - 742 runs in 21 innings

3. Kumar Sangakkara (SL) - 683 runs in 21 innings

4. Shikhar Dhawan - 698 runs in nine innings

5. Sourav Ganguly - 665 runs in 11 innings

During yesterday's same knock, Dhawan also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record of fastest cricketer to 1, 000 runs in ICC one-day international events.

The Delhi batsman reached the feat in his 16th innings, while Tendulkar did the same in 18 innings.