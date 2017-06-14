close
Rohit Sharma’s ex-girlfriend Sofia Hayat blocks him on Twitter

Rohit is currently in England with the Indian team to defend the ICC Champions title. He is married to Ritika Sajdeh.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 22:26
New Delhi: Sofia Hayat, who infamously called herself Gaia Sofia Mother after becoming a nun last year, blocked Indian batter star Rohit Sharma on Twitter.

Hayat, a former model and actress, revealed her action in a Twitter post last week. In the tweet, she wrote, "So I had to block him in the end.."

In 2012, she admitted to having dated Rohit, but claimed that she ended the relationship as she was "looking for a gentleman."

Known as a constant headline seeker, Sofia got married to Vlad Stanescu in April despite calling herself a nun.

India will play Bangladesh in the second semi-final tomorrow.

Rohit SharmaSofia HayatIndia cricketICC Champions TrophyIndia vs Bangladeshcricket news

