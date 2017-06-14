Rohit Sharma’s ex-girlfriend Sofia Hayat blocks him on Twitter

New Delhi: Sofia Hayat, who infamously called herself Gaia Sofia Mother after becoming a nun last year, blocked Indian batter star Rohit Sharma on Twitter.

Hayat, a former model and actress, revealed her action in a Twitter post last week. In the tweet, she wrote, "So I had to block him in the end.."

So I had to block him in the end.. pic.twitter.com/Vg9sL6wxxW — Sofia Maria Hayat (@sofiahayat) June 6, 2017

In 2012, she admitted to having dated Rohit, but claimed that she ended the relationship as she was "looking for a gentleman."

Known as a constant headline seeker, Sofia got married to Vlad Stanescu in April despite calling herself a nun.

Ok let's put the rumours to end..yes I dated rohit sharma.. now it's over.. I wouldn't date him again..this time I'm looking for a gentleman — Sofia Maria Hayat (@sofiahayat) October 28, 2012

Rohit is currently in England with the Indian team to defend the ICC Champions title. He is married to Ritika Sajdeh.

India will play Bangladesh in the second semi-final tomorrow.