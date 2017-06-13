SL vs PAK: Pakistan Cricket Board adds 200 runs to Sri Lanka's score, gets destroyed by Twitterati

New Delhi: Pakistan cricket team secured a battling victory over Sri Lanka in their final Group B match, and the effect of their struggle was felt by the board PCB's Twitter handle as well, which committed a gaffe during Sri Lanka's batting.

Pakistan cricket board's twitter account was constantly tweeting the updates of the match, and committed a unforgivable when Sri Lanka were 82/2.

With what seems to be a typo-error, PCB's twitter handle instead tweeted the score as 282.

Twitterati, who fail to let any trolling opportunity slip by, instantly reminded PCB's Twitter handle of the mistake.

Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan restricted Sri Lanka to a mediocre total of 236, courtesy in impressive performance from their bowlers in a must win match at Cardiff. While the Pakistani batsman started off strongly, the Lankan bowlers fought back to claim wickets in quick succession to bring the match level though late string of errors by the fielders prevented them from securing a victory.

A resolute batting performance by Sarfraz Ahmed and Mohammad Amir helped Pakistan secure a spot in the last 4, though a lot of credit for the win also goes to the Lankans' sloppy fielding.

Having qualified as the second team from Group B, Pakistan now face hosts England for a place in the final.