SL vs PAK: Pakistan Cricket Board adds 200 runs to Sri Lanka's score, gets destroyed by Twitterati
Having qualified as the second team from Group B, Pakistan now face hosts England for a place in the final.
New Delhi: Pakistan cricket team secured a battling victory over Sri Lanka in their final Group B match, and the effect of their struggle was felt by the board PCB's Twitter handle as well, which committed a gaffe during Sri Lanka's batting.
Pakistan cricket board's twitter account was constantly tweeting the updates of the match, and committed a unforgivable when Sri Lanka were 82/2.
With what seems to be a typo-error, PCB's twitter handle instead tweeted the score as 282.
OUT! Kusal Mendis (27) b Hasan Ali.: 282/2 (14.5 ov) For live updates: https://t.co/axlFdanHsN #SLvPAK #CT17 pic.twitter.com/55Wwc2OdTj
— PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) June 12, 2017
Twitterati, who fail to let any trolling opportunity slip by, instantly reminded PCB's Twitter handle of the mistake.
Its not 282 its 82
— Sanobar Memon (@memon_sanobar) June 12, 2017
282 looooooooool
— Shan (@ShanYousafzai_1) June 12, 2017
Lol 282 in 14.5 overs?
— Toothless Decisions (@Malusiiiiiii) June 12, 2017
282/2 ? Andhe ho kia?
— Woke Up This Morning (@Feeling_Fine46) June 12, 2017
Bnchd ..!!! 282 !!!! Konsi planet se match live dikha rhy ho be !??
— pÀrThä PråTïM (@PARTHAP13815397) June 12, 2017
PCB AQAL KRO YAR 282/02 IN 14.5 OVERS????????????
— Muhammad Yasir (@yasir92111) June 12, 2017
Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan restricted Sri Lanka to a mediocre total of 236, courtesy in impressive performance from their bowlers in a must win match at Cardiff. While the Pakistani batsman started off strongly, the Lankan bowlers fought back to claim wickets in quick succession to bring the match level though late string of errors by the fielders prevented them from securing a victory.
A resolute batting performance by Sarfraz Ahmed and Mohammad Amir helped Pakistan secure a spot in the last 4, though a lot of credit for the win also goes to the Lankans' sloppy fielding.
Having qualified as the second team from Group B, Pakistan now face hosts England for a place in the final.
From Zee News
Australia Vs New Zealand
June 2 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
TBC Vs TBC
June 14
Sophia Gardens
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan
June 12 03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets
India Vs South Africa
June 11 03: 00 pm IST
India won by 8 wickets with 72 balls remaining
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table
|Gr A
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|England
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Australia
|3
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Gr B
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|India
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Pakistan
|3
|2
|1
|4
|South Africa
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Sri Lanka
|3
|1
|1
|2