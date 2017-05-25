close
Virat Kohli on Anil Kumble's contract: Indian captain defends BCCI, says the board is only following due process

Asked specifically about Kumble's contribution, Kohli said that when a team does well, it is due to the equal contribution from all and sundry.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 23:15
Virat Kohli on Anil Kumble&#039;s contract: Indian captain defends BCCI, says the board is only following due process

London: India captain Virat Kohli said that BCCI is only following a due process by inviting fresh application for chief coach's post with Anil Kumble's contract expiring at the end of Champions Trophy.

Under Kumble, India have won 12 out of the 17 Test matches last season and the timing of BCCI's move is being perceived by many as a reminder to former India captain that he won't get automatic extension.

"The process has been followed every single time the similar way and for the past so many years is what I know. Even the last time, the post was up for a change, the same procedure was applied. And the term being one year, obviously the procedure is being followed in the same manner," Kohli said when asked about Kumble's contract.

"So I don't see anything very different from what has happened in the past. And that's something that the board has obviously recognized. And they want to follow the same patterns.

"So, yeah, I literally don't have any more information on it because there is a committee that takes those decisions, and they're following the same pattern that's been followed in the past as well," the skipper remained guarded in his response.

However asked specifically about Anil Kumble's contribution, Kohli said that when a team does well, it is due to the equal contribution from all and sundry.

"Obviously, when you have results come your way, the contribution is from every part of the team. It's not from a single source, to say the least. Everyone works hard equally, if not more than the other person," the skipper said. 

Virat KohliBCCIAnil KumbleIndia CoachICC Champions Trophycricket news

