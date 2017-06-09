WATCH: Ball of the tournament! Mustafizur Rahman magical delivery HUMILIATES Adam Milne
Bangladesh pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman was relatively quiet against New Zealand in their final Group A match of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Cardiff on Friday.
New Delhi:
The 21-year-old managed figures of 9-0-52-1, but that one wicket, of Adam Milne, was a thing of beauty. The Kiwi tail-ender made room by shuffling his stance, but Fizz produced just the perfect slower delivery, which breached through the defence.
Here's the video:
WICKET: Adam Milne is dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman for 7 https://t.co/DotTwLWrz9 #cricket @icc
— Cricket-atti (@cricketatti) June 9, 2017
It probably is the delivery of the tournament so far.
In a must-win game to stand a chance to qualify for the semi-finals, given England beat Australia tomorrow, New Zealand set a 266-run target for the minnows.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Australia Vs New Zealand
June 2 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
New Zealand Vs Bangladesh
June 9 03: 00 pm IST
Sophia Gardens
India Vs Sri Lanka
June 8 03: 00 pm IST
Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
Pakistan Vs South Africa
June 7 06: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat South Africa by 19 runs (D/L)
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table
|Gr A
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|England
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Australia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|New Zealand
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Gr B
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|India
|2
|1
|1
|2
|South Africa
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|2