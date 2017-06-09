WATCH: Ball of the tournament! Mustafizur Rahman magical delivery HUMILIATES Adam Milne

New Delhi: Bangladesh pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman was relatively quiet against New Zealand in their final Group A match of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Cardiff on Friday.

The 21-year-old managed figures of 9-0-52-1, but that one wicket, of Adam Milne, was a thing of beauty. The Kiwi tail-ender made room by shuffling his stance, but Fizz produced just the perfect slower delivery, which breached through the defence.

Here's the video:

It probably is the delivery of the tournament so far.

In a must-win game to stand a chance to qualify for the semi-finals, given England beat Australia tomorrow, New Zealand set a 266-run target for the minnows.