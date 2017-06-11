WATCH: Exiled Vijay Mallya gets a taste of Indian boos at India-South Africa match
The 61-year-old, known for his flambouyant lifestyle, is wanted in India for loan fraud which runs into multi crores.
New Delhi: Exiled business tycoon Vijay Mallya was booed by Indian cricket fans when he turned up to witness the do-or-die ICC Champions Trophy India-South Africa match at The Oval, London on Sunday.
"Woh dekho chor jaa raha hain andar, Chor chor (Look the thief is entering the stadium)," the crowd shouted outside stadium.
Here's the video:
#VijayMallya is at the satidum... And he receives an India style boo boos... #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/k3xOOhDnZr
— Kuchipudi Bobby (@kuchipudibobby) June 11, 2017
Vijay Mallya booed outside the Oval with shouts of "chor, chor". #INDvSA #ChampionsTrophy2017 pic.twitter.com/mKVANrWZau
— ANI (@ANI_news) June 11, 2017
Earlier, he was seen also spotted at the India-Pakistan match at Edgbaston, Birmingham on June 4.
Meanwhile Vijay Mallya Relaxing And Watching Match At The Expense Of Our Money.#INDvPAK #INDvsPAK #Yuvi Virat #Kohli #Rohit #SirJadeja pic.twitter.com/OiCOQ5jfZw
— Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) June 4, 2017
He is famously associated with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, which is lead by India captain Virat Kohli.
