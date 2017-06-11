close
WATCH: Exiled Vijay Mallya gets a taste of Indian boos at India-South Africa match

The 61-year-old, known for his flambouyant lifestyle, is wanted in India for loan fraud which runs into multi crores.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 20:49
WATCH: Exiled Vijay Mallya gets a taste of Indian boos at India-South Africa match
Courtesy: Twitter (@ANI_news)

New Delhi: Exiled business tycoon Vijay Mallya was booed by Indian cricket fans when he turned up to witness the do-or-die ICC Champions Trophy India-South Africa match at The Oval, London on Sunday.

"Woh dekho chor jaa raha hain andar, Chor chor (Look the thief is entering the stadium)," the crowd shouted outside stadium.

Here's the video:

Earlier, he was seen also spotted at the India-Pakistan match at Edgbaston, Birmingham on June 4.

He is famously associated with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, which is lead by India captain Virat Kohli.

Live Score Card

Live
IND 154/2 (31.3 ov)
IND need 38 runs in 111 balls at 2.05 rpo
SA 191 (44.3 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

India Vs South Africa

June 11  03: 00 pm IST
Kennington Oval
Click for full Schdule »

England Vs Australia

June 10  03: 00 pm IST
England won by 40 runs (D/L method)

New Zealand Vs Bangladesh

June 9  03: 00 pm IST
Bangladesh won by 5 wickets with 16 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 2 1 1 2
South Africa 2 1 1 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Tamim Iqbal
223
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 197 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
| 193 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Josh Hazlewood
| 7 Wickets
3 Adam Milne
RCB | 5 Wickets